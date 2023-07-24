Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 854.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after buying an additional 978,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $51,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

