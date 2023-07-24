Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.
Sonoco Products Price Performance
NYSE SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.
Sonoco Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 854.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after buying an additional 978,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $51,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
