Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

