SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.