SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.39. 500,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

