SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,713,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

