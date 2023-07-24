SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.49

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 3338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

