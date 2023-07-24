Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 253,919 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.00 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

