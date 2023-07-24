Spinnaker Capital LTD Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Spinnaker Capital LTD increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 100.0% of Spinnaker Capital LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spinnaker Capital LTD’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,786 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 672.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.