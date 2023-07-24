Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sportech Stock Performance

LON:SPO traded up GBX 2.01 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 162.51 ($2.08). The stock had a trading volume of 291,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,645.00, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. Sportech has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.73.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

