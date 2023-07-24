Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sportech Stock Performance
LON:SPO traded up GBX 2.01 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 162.51 ($2.08). The stock had a trading volume of 291,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,645.00, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. Sportech has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.73.
Sportech Company Profile
