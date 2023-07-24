Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,494,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,873 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 3.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 14.46% of Spotify Technology worth $3,673,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after acquiring an additional 495,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

