Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $9.03 on Monday, hitting $162.68. 1,634,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,914. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.40. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

