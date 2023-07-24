Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

