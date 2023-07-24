Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.54. 994,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.