Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.54. 994,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
