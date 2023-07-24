Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002020 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.07 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

