Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

