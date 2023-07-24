Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $178.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.40. 211,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.