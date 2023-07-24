Stifel Nicolaus Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $107.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

