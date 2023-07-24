Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $110.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

