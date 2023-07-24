Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$28.50

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

