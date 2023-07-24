Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 37,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,841% compared to the typical daily volume of 629 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 322,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.