Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Call Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 68,982 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the typical volume of 24,410 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 666,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,542. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.