StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
