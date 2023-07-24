StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.