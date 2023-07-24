StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

