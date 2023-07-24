StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.