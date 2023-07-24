StockNews.com Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.78.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.