StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $18,701,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 695,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 668,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

