StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Jul 24th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

