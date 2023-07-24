StockNews.com Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.