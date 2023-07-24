StockNews.com Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

