StockNews.com Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TriNet Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

