StormX Market Cap Reaches $62.55 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $62.55 million and approximately $235.23 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StormX

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

