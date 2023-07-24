Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.32 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.02 or 0.06330232 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00044619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,472,925 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

