Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.02 or 1.00022334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00040768 USD and is up 64.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

