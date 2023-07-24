Sui Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Sui token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $443.55 million and approximately $58.34 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.69370073 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $60,634,016.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

