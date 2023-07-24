Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,400 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

SU traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $30.44. 2,374,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

