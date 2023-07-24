Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $43.68

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.68, but opened at $46.90. Symbotic shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 393,134 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $1,752,085. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.