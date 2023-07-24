Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYYYF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Price Performance

OTC:SYYYF remained flat at $0.96 on Monday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.