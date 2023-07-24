Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 33,753 shares.The stock last traded at $38.66 and had previously closed at $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $15,611,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.