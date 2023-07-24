Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 765831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.22 million, a PE ratio of -571.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.45.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

