TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Trimmed by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,785,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,507 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of TU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.81. 525,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

