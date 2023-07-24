Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $474.22 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $474.22 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002521 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,307,860,739 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,327,079,143 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

