TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.00

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 2980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.53.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.86 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

