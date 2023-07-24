Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,173,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,802,969. The firm has a market cap of $829.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

