TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
