TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

