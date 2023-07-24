The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $351.96 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 186,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,126,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

