The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $152.11 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -163.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

