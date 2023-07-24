The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after buying an additional 1,715,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

KHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

