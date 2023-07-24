The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

