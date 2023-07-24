The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE LGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
