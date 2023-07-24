The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,779. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.