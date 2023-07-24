Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0405 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $251.67 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00044587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,219,934,261 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

